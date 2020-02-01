khazads: That’s how Yubaba controls you…by stealing your…
That’s how Yubaba controls you…by stealing your name
Spirited Away (2001) dir. Hayao Miyazaki
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190592628784.
