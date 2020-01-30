« sylvia-morris: testing techniques with cool bird photos from…
sylvia-morris: a comic about finite resources, be they coal or… »

sylvia-morris: “i thought i saw…”

sylvia-morris:

“i thought i saw…”

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190552095596.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at 8:26 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.