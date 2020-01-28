dark-akademia:

— ophelia in paintings: moodboard

Tags: I like that millais' ophelia gets the center square, like paul lynde and alice on the brady bunch, her clothes spread wide, and mermaid-like a while they bore her up, which time she chanted snatches of old lauds, as one incapable of her own distress, paul died in 1982, a friend grew concerned when he failed to attend a birthday celebration, and found him in his bed, he was 55, the coroner said heart attack, alice was ann b davis, who lived to be 88, she fell in her bathroom and hit her head, that was in 2014, we all occupy our own center square, the strategic crux around which all plots turn, chanting snatches of old lauds, incapable of our own distress, but long it cannot be, till that our garments, heavy with their drink, pull us from our melodious lay.