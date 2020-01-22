mountrainiernps:

Landscape Language

Sporophyte (noun) – spore-producing phase of plants

How do you grow new moss? Plants actually have a complicated life cycle that utilizes both sexual and asexual phases. When reproducing asexually, the plant grows a sporophyte structure. In moss, this looks like a tiny stalk, topped in a capsule. This sporophyte will release spores that grow into new moss. Look closer next time to see if you can spot the sporophytes on moss.

NPS Photos, of dew drops on moss sporophytes. Description: Top: Close up shot of clear drops of dew cling to the tops of tiny reddish stalks growing out of a layer of green moss. Bottom: A wider view showing numerous stalks growing out of moss. ~kl