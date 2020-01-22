mountrainiernps: Landscape Language Sporophyte (noun) –…

« sylvia-morris: A little process for my cover. Write up on the…

Landscape Language

Sporophyte (noun) – spore-producing phase of plants

How do you grow new moss? Plants actually have a complicated life cycle that utilizes both sexual and asexual phases. When reproducing asexually, the plant grows a sporophyte structure. In moss, this looks like a tiny stalk, topped in a capsule. This sporophyte will release spores that grow into new moss. Look closer next time to see if you can spot the sporophytes on moss.

_________
NPS Photos, of dew drops on moss sporophytes. Description: Top: Close up shot of clear drops of dew cling to the tops of tiny reddish stalks growing out of a layer of green moss. Bottom: A wider view showing numerous stalks growing out of moss. ~kl

