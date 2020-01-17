« expressions-of-nature:Atmospheric Mood by Vladimir Lyapin

dendroica: Common Loon (via USFWS Midwest Region) Photo by…

dendroica:

Common Loon (via
USFWS Midwest Region)

Photo by Grayson Smith/USFWS.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190313144333.

Tags: birds, colo.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, January 17th, 2020 at 1:21 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.