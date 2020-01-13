The Antisocial Network
It is more than we can reasonably
bear,
between the tick, tock slow
motes of dust suspended,
drifting through slanted sunlight,
and the bright screen that comes to life at
the press of a finger.
Where am I?
You flesh people make me nervous, with
your demanding voices and desperate eyes.
Go away, but feel free to share. I’ll watch. I like being a
voyeur.
Walking my dog in real time feels quaint. This is how they did it in the olden days.
A woman approaches to a surge of mild panic. I can’t close
out the screen.
Our murmured hellos
take a year off each of our lives.
