The Antisocial Network

It is more than we can reasonably

bear,

between the tick, tock slow

motes of dust suspended,

drifting through slanted sunlight,

and the bright screen that comes to life at

the press of a finger.

Where am I?

You flesh people make me nervous, with

your demanding voices and desperate eyes.

Go away, but feel free to share. I’ll watch. I like being a
voyeur.

Walking my dog in real time feels quaint. This is how they did it in the olden days.

A woman approaches to a surge of mild panic. I can’t close
out the screen.

Our murmured hellos
take a year off each of our lives.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190231523143.

Tags: 2359, our mumured hellos, take a year off each of our lives.

