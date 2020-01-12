« flutish: theteaisaddictive: it can’t possibly have been almost five years since the end of aoje…
bluish-brownish-greenish-eyes: toastoat: lizziegoneastray: puddingtonbear: I’m sure this was… »

ksjanes: “ I am because we are.“ Ubuntu

ksjanes:

“ I am because we are.“

 Ubuntu

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190216949666.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, January 12th, 2020 at 8:18 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.