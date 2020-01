flutish:

theteaisaddictive: it can’t possibly have been almost five years since the end of aoje already. tell me youtube is lying about those upload dates, that can’t be possible It’s wild. It’s like… I so often think of Jane as another friend I lost touch with, and “wow it’s really been that long since we hung out/talked?”

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190215964156.