cateyedcrow: Wait wAIT WAIT WAIT FUCKING WAIT.WHY AND/OR HOW DID I NOT KNOW ALAN ALDA WAS IN…

Wait wAIT WAIT WAIT FUCKING WAIT. WHY AND/OR HOW DID I NOT KNOW ALAN ALDA WAS IN MARRIAGE STORY??? LIKEWISE LAURA DERN??? Like, y’all have to understand: I’m Ace-Aro but I had the worst platonic crush on Hawkeye, okay? I need to wake the fuck up and stop sleeping on shit. Damn

Not just in it, but is wonderfully bittersweet and AMAZING in it. He’s like a slightly sad Greek chorus watching the action play out, powerless to avert it but doing his best to bind the wounds anyway.

And Laura Dern, yeah. Both their characters were breathtaking.

