yesterdaysprint: The Des Moines Register, Iowa, July 13,…

yesterdaysprint:

The Des Moines Register, Iowa, July 13, 1930

Not positive, but I think that’s Joshua Slocum’s Spray. I mean, there were oodles of boats just like that, but I think I recognize that shot of her. I remember it being in the copy of Sailing Alone Around the World I read as a kid.

Let’s see…

Yup. They used that image of Spray as their reference for the illustration:

What did I do before I had the Internet? Oh, right. I read books.

Tags: spray, sailing slone around the world, joshua slocum.

