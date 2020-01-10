“What birding means to me,” by Alice SunWhen I was growing up…

“What birding means to me,” by Alice Sun

When I was growing up birding wasn’t cool. I mean, it was cool, but other kids didn’t necessarily know that, and I didn’t feel comfortable sharing it or promoting it. I did it on my own for the most part, or by sneaking off with a small group of already committed adults. Partly that was me, but partly it was the time.

That’s changing. Kids are waking up, I think, to the idea that conformity = death. It’s okay to be different. It’s okay to relate to the world on your own terms, to find — and what’s more, be open about — the parts of the world you love. And if those parts of the world are under threat, it’s even more important.

Kids today are smarter than I was.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190179077036.

