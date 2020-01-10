Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190179525744.
Tags: a little língua portuguesa to mess with your day, this was an amazing scene, how it was shot, how it was acted, marriage story.
This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 8:28 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.