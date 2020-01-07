« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

debunkshy: Upland Boneset Eupatorium sessilifolium Pleasant…

debunkshy:

Upland Boneset
Eupatorium sessilifolium

Pleasant Valley Conservancy, WI
19 August 2019

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190126789534.

