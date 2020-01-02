philamuseum:

Born on this day in 1882, N. C. Wyeth was one of America’s greatest illustrators. Here he sets the scene for the Jules Verne adventure novel “The Mysterious Island” with this title page illustration. Inhabiting the viewpoint of the main characters as they drop closer to the churning waves from a damaged air balloon, the island appears tantalizingly close and yet dangerously far. “’The Mysterious Island’ title page illustration,” 1918, by N. C. Wyeth

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190017586430.