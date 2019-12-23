« Photo
How about NO? »

sweaterdavid:It’s gonna be a good year, Alexis. You’re on the…

sweaterdavid:

It’s gonna be a good year, Alexis. You’re on the right path.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189827739626.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 at 6:57 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.