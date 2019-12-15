« brooklynbridgebirds:American KestrelBrooklyn Bridge ParkPier 6…

localareamom: The Orion NebulaTaken by James W Young on…

localareamom:

The Orion Nebula
Taken by James W Young on November 29, 2019 @ Cannon Beach, Oregon

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189689652455.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, December 15th, 2019 at 1:21 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.