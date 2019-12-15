brooklynbridgebirds:American KestrelBrooklyn Bridge ParkPier 6…
American Kestrel
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Pier 6 Water Lab
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189684896801.
Tags: birds, amke, this one’s a boy.
