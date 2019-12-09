« theamazingdigitalart: The amazing traditional art of Eyvind…
dendroica:Savannah Sparrow, Passerculus sandwichensis (by me)

Savannah Sparrow, Passerculus sandwichensis (by me)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189573342580.

Tags: birds, sasp, savs, though ive prolly tagged, before.

