Chase is on for Jules Verne Trophy >> Scuttlebutt Sailing News:

Spindrift 2 crossed the start line of the Jules Verne Trophy today at 20h 55′ 54″ UTC to begin their 21,600 miles around the world record attempt. The objective of the team led by Yann Guichard (FRA) is to beat the existing record of 40-days 23 hours 30 minutes and 30 seconds and cross back over the line again before 20h 27′ 25″ UTC on January 13, 2020.

The twelve crew of the black and gold trimaran crossed the line in front of the Créac’h Lighthouse (Ushant) in a very moderate 15 knot easterly breeze. The relatively calm conditions are a change from the stronger conditions normally associated with a start of a round the world attempt but by daybreak, as Spindrift 2 approaches the Spanish coast, Yann Guichard and his crew should benefit from these constant winds that will veer to northerly strengthening to 25-30 knots and gusting along the Portuguese coast.

It is expected that Spindrift 2 should cross the Bay of Biscay and arrive at the Equator in a little over five days. Once into the Southern Hemisphere, the crew will be able to sail more or less directly to South Africa with a view to cross the longitude of the Cape of Good Hope in less than thirteen days.

Once at the entrance to the Indian Ocean, the black and gold trimaran, will be able to assess its performance against the existing record and the potential of completing the 21,600-mile course in record time.