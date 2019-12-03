everythingfox: blackout-garnet: everythingfox: Hmm At first…

« witch-of-the-west-country: queenklu:the-witchs-brew:Scary Signs 4Tfw one of your most popular posts…

Hmm

At first glance this was a totally normal picture to me

What’s wrong with it?

Technically a House Sparrow (which is what I suspect is on the back end here) isn’t a “real” sparrow. But it’s arguably what most people (at least most people around where I live) think of (if they think of anything) when they hear “sparrow”, so I will allow the visual pun to proceed.

But just know that I’m still going to think of this when I hear “fox sparrow”:

