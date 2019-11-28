talesfromweirdland:…And occasionally things go wrong. There’s always something oddly…

« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
…And occasionally things go wrong. There’s always something oddly hilarious about a crashed character balloon. Their stoic faces make it look like they’re just lazily trolling.

(There are no accidents in image 5 by the way, I just wanted to add a few more characters. And I suppose seeing Spider-Man creeping up on Garfield is worth anyone’s time.)

Tags: happy thanksgiving, to my us-ian mutuals, with quiet acknowledgment, that as holidays go, this one is more genocide-y than most.

