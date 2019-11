sarah-gay-hart:

“tell them lil baby grace sent you”

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189248801116.

Tags: confession time, still havent finished the arbitration, when they all started eating, i got a flash of where things were headed and just, but i think ill have to go back and finish it, b/c the whole sgh-as-dark-edgy-back-story character, is something ive loved since em dick’s guide to surviving the holidays, so i want to see this moment.