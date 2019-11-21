« maureen2musings: … enchanted.forest
Sometimes when I’m birdwatching »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189210844016.

Tags: mcgee creek, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 at 8:08 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.