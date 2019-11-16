dendroica: Steller’s Jay (via USFWS – Pacific Region) Photo…
Steller’s Jay (via USFWS – Pacific Region)
Photo credit: Peter Pearsall/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189104160876.
