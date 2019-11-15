« burningmine: Mount Rose, May 2019

naturemanmike:Warbling Vireo #bird_captures #naturyst…

naturemanmike:

Warbling Vireo
#bird_captures #naturyst #audubonsociety #birdlovers #nature_worldwide_birds #ip_birds #birdsofinstagram #planetbirds #warblingvireo #wildlifephotography #feather_perfection #1birdshot #instabird #total_birds #emeraldnecklaceparks #bird_lovers_daily #bestbirds #kings_birds #bestbirdshots #your_best_birds #naturehippys_ #nuts_about_birds #bird_brilliance #pocket_birds #birds_adored #global4nature #arnoldarboretum #raw_birds #eye_spy_birds (at Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University)
https://www.instagram.com/p/B4IRGLEgWDc/?igshid=1yzdgu1ki599

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189092883853.

Tags: birds, I don't know, wavi, i love these a lot, i mean for reals more than a lot of other birds, something about their snazzy understated shading, don't want to examine it too closely.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at 6:05 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.