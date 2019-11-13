« lies: Best I could do. This is the music video, which includes…

berniedette: this is the sibling bs I love from this show

berniedette:

this is the sibling bs I love from this show

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189049571138.

Tags: schitts creek, have i mentioned how much i love this show?.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at 6:08 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.