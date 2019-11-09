runningracingdancingchasing:

Rapunzel is ambidextrous.

Using only examples from When Will My Life Begin, we can see that she indulges in chores and hobbies with both hands. Some things take strength. Some take dexterity. The fact that she uses both hands for these things goes to show that she’s ambidextrous.

Now, whether she decided to learn to use her non-dominant hand out of boredom/the challenge, or whether she was simply born with the skill is hard to say. But either way, our girl can meet any challenge with either hand.