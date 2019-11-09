« anonsally replied to your photo: Sometimes when I’m birdwatching …
gohomebay: night falls »

runningracingdancingchasing: Rapunzel is ambidextrous. Using…

runningracingdancingchasing:

Rapunzel is ambidextrous.

Using only examples from When Will My Life Begin, we can see that she indulges in chores and hobbies with both hands. Some things take strength. Some take dexterity. The fact that she uses both hands for these things goes to show that she’s ambidextrous.

Now, whether she decided to learn to use her non-dominant hand out of boredom/the challenge, or whether she was simply born with the skill is hard to say. But either way, our girl can meet any challenge with either hand.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188933187456.

Tags: also, cool, tangled, i think for sure she trained herself to be ambidextrous.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at 1:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.