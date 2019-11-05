kc-musgraves: “The message of ‘USS Callister’ is pretty universal. None of us really know what…

“The message of ‘USS Callister’ is pretty universal. None of us really know what we’re capable of until it’s asked of us and we’re pushed to that limit. Then on another level, it’s amazing to see this woman fight to win this battle against this small-minded, misogynistic bully. Especially because we shot this episode right after Trump was elected. To say that wasn’t going through my mind would be a lie. That’s not necessarily what they wrote on the page — they wrote the episode before the election — but I just love that there is this story of this woman who you write off at first, who just seems small. She’s meek and very polite and always does the right thing, and yet she has a lion inside her. And in the end, she wins. I think it’s amazing.”