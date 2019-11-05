« blogbirdfeather: Black-shouldered Kite – Peneireiro-cinzento…

joannalannister: “high above the plains of Mordor, such wonder and terror came on him that he stood…

joannalannister:

“high above the plains of Mordor, such wonder and terror came on him that he stood still forgetting all else, and gazed as one turned to stone. A brief vision he had of swirling cloud, and in the midst of it towers and battlements, tall as hills, founded upon a mighty mountain-throne above immeasurable pits; great courts and dungeons, eyeless prisons sheer as cliffs, and gaping gates of steel and adamant: and then all passed.”

The Return of the King 

“the Tower trembled from its foundations to its proud and bitter crown. The Dark Lord was suddenly aware of him, and […] the magnitude of his own folly was revealed to him in a blinding flash, and all the devices of his enemies were at last laid bare.”

