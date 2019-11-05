joannalannister: “high above the plains of Mordor, such wonder and terror came on him that he stood…
“high above the plains of Mordor, such wonder and terror came on him that he stood still forgetting all else, and gazed as one turned to stone. A brief vision he had of swirling cloud, and in the midst of it towers and battlements, tall as hills, founded upon a mighty mountain-throne above immeasurable pits; great courts and dungeons, eyeless prisons sheer as cliffs, and gaping gates of steel and adamant: and then all passed.”
—
The Return of the King
“the Tower trembled from its foundations to its proud and bitter crown. The Dark Lord was suddenly aware of him, and […] the magnitude of his own folly was revealed to him in a blinding flash, and all the devices of his enemies were at last laid bare.”
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188841379088.