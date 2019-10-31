crimsonkismet:

𝙴𝚍𝚐𝚊𝚛 𝙰𝚕𝚕𝚊𝚗 𝙿𝚘𝚎, 𝚄𝚕𝚊𝚕𝚞𝚖𝚎 (𝚘𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚢 𝚙𝚞𝚋𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚑𝚎𝚍 𝟷𝟾𝟺𝟽)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188738128682.

Tags: 2359, ulalume.