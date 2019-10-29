« unholyhelbig: I want to remind all of you that Emily Dickinson is in fact not straight. (Maybe….

allthingseurope:Newbury, England (by George-Edwards)

allthingseurope:

Newbury, England (by George-Edwards)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188688405905.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 at 5:08 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.