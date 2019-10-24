self-healing: 3smalleyes: the biggest lesson im learning is that nothing is as extreme or as…

« a-books-and-clever-mess: Lizzie Bennet Diaries tattoo

the biggest lesson im learning is that nothing is as extreme or as permanent as our emotions convince us they are. nothing is certain and things are always fluctuating and there are always exceptions and there are always mistakes. there is always pain and there is always love. everything is a delicate touch away from changing

