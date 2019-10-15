« hugomoreira: How am I sleepy but still can’t fall asleep, explain pls

petersparker: Tell our story Christian, that way I’ll…I’ll…

petersparker:

Tell our story Christian, that way I’ll…I’ll always be with you.
Moulin Rouge! (2001) dir. Baz Luhrmann

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188365372232.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 at 7:08 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.