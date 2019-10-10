mostlythemarsh:Nostromo Can’t decide if this is a reference to…
Nostromo
Can’t decide if this is a reference to the Conrad novel, the ship in Alien, both, or neither.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188267723911.
