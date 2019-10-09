jaynaneeya:

I cannot emphasize this enough: the whole “don’t meet your heroes” thing DOES NOT APPLY if your heroes happen to be the incredible folks at Shipwrecked Comedy. They are just as kind and funny and fun to talk to in person as you would hope and expect them to be. And someday they’ll be rich and famous enough to embark on a world tour so all their fans will be able to meet them. But for now I’m just going to keep throwing money at their Patreon and singing their praises on every possible social media until someone with a lot more resources than I have wakes up and listens.