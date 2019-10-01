« russell-tomlin: Storm Clouds on the Pacific

elizjjwold: This pelican had somewhere to go by Elizabeth…

elizjjwold:

This pelican had somewhere to go

by Elizabeth Johnson-Wold

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188065721796.

Tags: birds, brpe.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at 7:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.