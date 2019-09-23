« Photo

history-of-fashion: 1836 Katarina Ivanović -…

history-of-fashion:

1836 Katarina Ivanović – Self-portrait

(National Museum of Serbia)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187911787787.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at 5:07 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.