do you believe that everything we do is meaningless because of the inevitable heat death of the universe?

no. meaning is not innate but something we each of us are allowed to decide for ourselves. common meanings are: the relationships we form, what we create, our inner experiences, the ways we hope to love, our feelings in the present and the potentials of the future.

less commonly cited but equally important meanings include: cheese, pets, good books, sandwiches

the list is technically endless, just close your eyes and pick a handful. discard the ones that don’t click, keep the ones that do

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187788847069.