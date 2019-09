boy-warbler:

Migration has begun but there are still lots of yellow warblers in the city.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187770658106.

Tags: birds, PJH, yewa, yewa for sapi, the ur pjh student really, theyve started showing up again!, one has been giving that loud distinctive yewa chip the last few days, i hear it when im working, in the home office, sometimes i can’t help but grab the bins and go outside.