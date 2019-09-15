morningcallsphotography: Japanese Friendship GardenBalboa Park,…
Japanese Friendship Garden
Balboa Park, San Diego, California
©morningcallsphotography
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187738754110.
Japanese Friendship Garden
Balboa Park, San Diego, California
©morningcallsphotography
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187738754110.
Tags: birds, gbhe, fun fact: i have visited these gardens.
This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at 12:01 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.