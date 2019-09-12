petercookedarwin:

This Buff-sided Robin (Poecilodryas cervineventris) emerged from vine scrub next to the Cox River in Limmen National Park to look for insects in burnt scrub during our visit last week. What a treat to see this charming and cheeky little bird for the first time. While it can be found in riverine habitat from the southern Gulf of Carpentaria coast to the Kimerbleys it is local, patchy and generally uncommon.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187676372947.