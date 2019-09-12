« ephemeral-elegance: Cotton Muslin Day Dress, ca. 1860s via…

inferior: Pink + White

inferior:

Pink + White

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187671067092.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, September 12th, 2019 at 12:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.