natgeoyourshot: Top Shot: In a Fog Top Shot features the…

Top Shot: In a Fog

Top Shot features the photo with the most votes from the previous day’s Daily Dozen, 12 photos selected by the Your Shot editors. The photo our community has voted as their favorite is showcased on the @natgeoyourshot Instagram account. Click here to vote for tomorrow’s Top Shot.

“Every summer we get to experience this incredible phenomenon of low summer fog rolling over the hills into the city,” writes Your Shot photographer Tanmay Sapkal. “When hot inland temperatures create a low-pressure zone over Northern California’s Central Valley, hot inland air rises and the heavier cold ocean air rushes in to replace it. This flow from the high to the low-pressure zone pulls the fog through the Golden Gate passage and into the Bay.” Photograph by Tanmay Sapkal

