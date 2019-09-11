kurtarrigo:Shaping the wind. #undercontrol #spinnaker #teamwork…
Shaping the wind.
#undercontrol #spinnaker #teamwork #giragliarolexcup #sailtogether
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187644101133.
Shaping the wind.
#undercontrol #spinnaker #teamwork #giragliarolexcup #sailtogether
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187644101133.
This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 at 7:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.