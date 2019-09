geopsych:

Some of the red maples, Acer rubrum, are making their move already. Henry Thoreau says of their species:

“this modest Maple,… without budging an inch, travels in its reputation,—runs up its scarlet flag on that hill-side, which shows that it has finished its summer’s work before all other trees, and withdraws from the contest.”

