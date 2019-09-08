whetstonefires: geekandmisandry: systlin: nyabbycat: riallashe…
Some countries have trained builders in the informal sector in safe building techniques.
Took me a bit but I was able to find their youtube channel! ^^
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6vasuRFx3t3NTISG6iwUeA
They REALLY like making pools of one kind or another, it’s fun to see. Plus they have a few tree houses they’ve made and the like
oh my god
SUBSCRIBED
I just spent over an hour lost on that channel. It’s actually super soothing. They don’t talk ever, just ambient building noises.
i became So Impress when they started making their own bricks and by the end they had made. so many bricks.
Tags: whoa.