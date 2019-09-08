« beautifulklicks: Games with the moon Daniel Korjonov About how…

whetstonefires: geekandmisandry: systlin: nyabbycat: riallashe…

whetstonefires:

geekandmisandry:

systlin:

nyabbycat:

riallasheng:

mockwa:

Some countries have trained builders in the informal sector in safe building techniques.

Took me a bit but I was able to find their youtube channel! ^^

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6vasuRFx3t3NTISG6iwUeA

They REALLY like making pools of one kind or another, it’s fun to see.  Plus they have a few tree houses they’ve made and the like

oh my god

SUBSCRIBED

I just spent over an hour lost on that channel. It’s actually super soothing. They don’t talk ever, just ambient building noises.

i became So Impress when they started making their own bricks and by the end they had made. so many bricks.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187582812386.

Tags: whoa.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at 12:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.