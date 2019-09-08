« This Snowy Plover I saw yesterday was totally rocking its fuchsia dye job and color bands.
This Marbled Godwit I saw yesterday had places to go.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187588942921.

Tags: birds, mago, my photos, world shorebirds day.

