sineadpersaud:

1) you’re interviewing them as much as they are interviewing you! Treat it as though you’re figuring out if YOU really want this job.

2) Pretend you are a secret agent and your interviewer is your target and if you lose your cool, the mission will be a bust. You can’t let down your very scary boss at HQ.

3) Don’t worry. Cuz when you worry you suffer twice. -Newt Scamander.

dont-do-murder: