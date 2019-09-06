sineadpersaud:1) you’re interviewing them as much as they are interviewing you! Treat it as though…

« everythingstarstuff: Sunlight passing through the wings of a…
1) you’re interviewing them as much as they are interviewing you! Treat it as though you’re figuring out if YOU really want this job.

2) Pretend you are a secret agent and your interviewer is your target and if you lose your cool, the mission will be a bust. You can’t let down your very scary boss at HQ.

3) Don’t worry. Cuz when you worry you suffer twice. -Newt Scamander.

dont-do-murder:

I never do this, and I feel weird for doing it now, but I have a job interview tomorrow and I’m hella nervous, and I just wanted to know if any of the core four had any advice for me for nerves?

@hartgracesarah @sineadpersaud @seanpersaud @marykatewiles

Come for the hilarious historical-based literary webseries. Stay for the astute and practical job-hunting advice.

