Not that I’m aware of, no. I was saying that anon’s charge that I was being a jackass would have been apt if I actually did do that (hated people for having different views than me). But I don’t, so it wasn’t. Or at least, I’m not a jackass for that particular reason.

I’m not calling anyone else a jackass. It’s just my own jackassery that I was talking about.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187448055721.