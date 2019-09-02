« deepseacurrent:+Night_Daze+
You hate stacey dash because she has different views than you? Jackass 😒 »

itscolossal: Thick Brushstrokes Form Plump Songbirds in Oil…

itscolossal:

Thick Brushstrokes Form Plump Songbirds in Oil Paintings by Angela Moulton

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187447241131.

Tags: birds, bird fanart.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at 10:57 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.